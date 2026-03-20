March 20, 2026

EVERYBODY LOVES THE FA, BUT SO FEW PLAN FOR THE FO:

More:

Anyway, back in 2022, you made comments where you urged conservatives to leave New York and go to Florida. We did. We took our money with us as well, because that’s how those things work. Now you want us back? Nah…

See, you’re in the “FO” stage of “FAFO.” It’s pretty glorious to behold. Good luck with all your social justice programs without the capital to fund them.

Don’t blame me, I voted for Lee Zeldin.

Heh.

Posted at 7:51 am by Stephen Green