EVERYBODY LOVES THE FA, BUT SO FEW PLAN FOR THE FO:

Dear Kathy Hochul, Thanks to some kind and benevolent conservatives, I was able to learn what a computer is and type this out to you. I had to resist the urge to stop at a liquor store while sitting and learning, but I made it. Anyway, back in 2022, you made comments where you… https://t.co/rrmN3lgebw — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) March 19, 2026

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Anyway, back in 2022, you made comments where you urged conservatives to leave New York and go to Florida. We did. We took our money with us as well, because that’s how those things work. Now you want us back? Nah… See, you’re in the “FO” stage of “FAFO.” It’s pretty glorious to behold. Good luck with all your social justice programs without the capital to fund them. Don’t blame me, I voted for Lee Zeldin.

Heh.