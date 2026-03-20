ALL THE NEWS THAT’S FIT TO MEMORY HOLE AN INCONVENIENT HISTORIC LEFTIST ICON:

The @nytimes is being lavished with praise by the virtue-signaling brigade, but there are very basic problems with their Cesar Chavez story…

-The “evidence” doesn’t come close to the threshold for such a devastating claim, especially against a man who has been dead for 33 yrs

-We don’t know for sure that the 2 children who are now claimed to be his, via 2 “rapey” encounters, are biologically his, partly because his accuser had 4 kids with his BROTHER, which the NYTimes somehow left out of the story (along with the fact that she had at least 11 children with at least 4 men)

-We somehow don’t even know the names of the two kids that were allegedly fathered by Cesar -The NYTimes ignored the numerous very positive recent public statements by Dolores Huerta about Cesar, including a YouTube video created during the #MeToo panic where she praised him for his protection of women against sexual harassment