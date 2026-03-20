KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Trump 47 — Come for the Jokes, Stay for the Awesome President Stuff. “President Trump’s shoot-from-the-lip speaking style drives some people crazy, but I’ve always thought it’s a feature, not a bug. There’s the entertainment value, of course, but it also lends an honesty to his public persona that is lacking in most politicians.”
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