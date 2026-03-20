HMM: The bond market is flashing a signal not seen since before the 2008 crisis. “Thursday’s bond-market selloff caused the Treasury yield curve to exhibit what traders describe as a “bear-flattening” pattern. This actually began back in early February. Typically, the pattern emerges when bond traders are bracing for a difficult economic environment ahead.”
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