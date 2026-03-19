NASTY: Iranian cluster munitions pose additional challenge for Israel’s air defenses.

Iran has launched dozens of missiles with cluster munition warheads ​at Israel since the start of the war, posing a challenge for Israel’s missile defense shield as they need to be ‌hit before they split and disperse into smaller explosives.

Israel failed to intercept one of the cluster missiles overnight, and its small bomblets scattered into civilian areas in Tel Aviv. A couple in their 70s was killed, and one of Tel Aviv’s main train stations suffered damage.

Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told reporters that the couple ​was killed in their apartment by a single, cluster munition bomblet.

“This cluster bomb was fired by the Iranian regime towards a ​center of mass population, firing dozens of rockets towards the civilians, deliberately targeting civilians,” he said. “This is a ⁠war crime by the Iranian regime.”