MAYBE THE SYSTEM IS THE FAILURE: The Institute for Family Studies found that nearly half of young men say they feel like a failure:

For the survey, we took a question from the often-used Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale, which asks respondents how well the following statement describes them: “All in all, I am inclined to think that I am a failure.” Nearly half (46%) of young men ages 18-23 say this represents their view of themselves at least somewhat well, while 38% of those ages 24-29 say the same. Only 32% of men ages 18-29 reject this characterization. As we will see, these numbers do not mean that young men have lost hope in themselves or their future. But the sense of being a failure is one measure of a more general—and frankly heartbreaking—demoralization.

Many of the young men I spoke with for my book discussed knowing men who felt like failures but they themselves were anything but.

What are readers experiences with young men’s attitudes. Do you know some that feel this way?