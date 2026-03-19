MEGAN FOX: AFROMAN WINS! Let’s All Make Fun of the Government Together! “The defamation trial against Joseph ‘Afroman’ Foreman came into our lives and out of it so fast it almost seems like magic engineered by the ghosts of Thomas Jefferson and Tupac to light up the country for some good old-fashioned American fun. And by old-fashioned American fun, I mean using vicious mockery against government officials. In this case, seven Adams County sheriff’s officers in Ohio who cannot take a joke, but can kick down a door, mishandle cash, eat your lemon poundcake, and cry about being made into a meme.”

From there, things get weird.