OUR INTEL COMMUNITY HAS ISSUES:

The fact that the Director of the US Counter-terrorism center was in *any way* taking cues from an openly antisemitic, pro-Islamic *podcaster* with a history of insane fabulism, has for me entirely shattered the illusion that the US government is sober and serious in its overall… https://t.co/Jme4jihOB4 — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) March 19, 2026

Exit quote: “There’s no telling how close we’ve come to having our country taken from us by Duginite alt-right identity Marxist authoritarians who’d insinuated themselves into positions of power.”

And do read the whole thing.