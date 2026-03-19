THANKS BUT NO THANKS: China approaches Taiwan with an offer: reunification in exchange for energy independence.

China made an offer to Taiwan Wednesday, to provide the island nation with energy stability in exchange for “reunification,” which has long been the communist regime’s goal, and which Taiwan has always rejected, according to Reuters.

While energy supplies around the world are in a degree of turmoil, with the situation in Iran and through the Strait of Hormuz, since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, China apparently sees this as a good time to approach Taiwan with such a deal.

But Taiwan, which had been receiving ​a third of its LNG from Qatar and gets no energy from China, ​has said it is fine for now, with ⁠the United States as the island’s main international backer.