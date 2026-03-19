ROBERT SPENCER: Joy Reid Doesn’t Much Like the U.S., but She Has IMMENSE Respect for One Far-Off Country. “Why doesn’t failed MSNBC host Joy Reid leave the U.S., as so many haters of President Donald Trump and his America-First policies have vowed to do? On Monday, she expressed her paranoid, fantasy-driven, and hysterical hatred and contempt for the United States during the second Trump administration, and compared the U.S. unfavorably to the Islamic Republic of Iran. So why not move to Tehran, Joy? It’s likely that real estate there is quite inexpensive these days.”