KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Perhaps the ‘Squad’ Progs Peaked Too Early. “In most discussions about the potential 2028 field for the Democratic presidential nomination, AOC is mentioned prominently. Even though she’s not at the top of most polls, there are many people on the left who think she’ll finish strong. The Democrats, however, are very good at mobilizing their power structure against candidates they would prefer not to win. If the money people and the old guard are trying to keep the prog kids in their places, the path to the nomination could get very bumpy for America’s Dumbest Bartender.”