“NOT JUST A PEOPLE OF DEATH, BUT A CULT OF DEATH:”
Wow.
Douglas Murray. A single minute.
Give yourself a single minute to listen to this.
This man is something else 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HRLUAfokCH
— Kosher (@koshercockney) March 18, 2026
“NOT JUST A PEOPLE OF DEATH, BUT A CULT OF DEATH:”
Wow.
Douglas Murray. A single minute.
Give yourself a single minute to listen to this.
This man is something else 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HRLUAfokCH
— Kosher (@koshercockney) March 18, 2026
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