TRUMP CALLS RELUCTANT ALLIES’ BLUFF ON THE STRAIT, GETS BIG RESPONSE FROM NATO CHIEF:
As we reported, President Donald Trump asked our NATO allies and others to help contribute to a coalition of escort ships to help ensure safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz.
But he was rebuffed by some of the NATO allies, like Germany, who said that they didn’t start the military action, so why should they be involved? These are some of the same folks who thought the United States should pay endlessly for Ukraine, despite that not being “our war.’
They had a bit of a karmic wake-up call when the hotel where their European Union Advisory Mission is housed was hit by an Iran-backed drone in Baghdad.
But now Trump is also calling their bluff, because the bottom line is that the U.S. ships very little through the Strait — it’s far more important to others. So Trump posted on Truth Social that if allies want to play the weak-kneed weasel game, maybe the U.S. should just not provide any escorts, and just let the countries that use it be responsible for it.
NEWS: President Trump on Truth Social: “I wonder what would happen if we “finished off” what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called “Strait?” That would get some of our non-responsive ‘Allies’ in gear, and… pic.twitter.com/B3P7mbu1mP
— RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 18, 2026
Read the whole thing, which is a reminder who’s who in our relationship with Europe:
The real distinction is not Europe vs America.
It is security consumer vs security producer.
If a bloc depends on corridor stability but assumes someone else will always keep the corridor open, then its prosperity is partly built on outsourced order.
That is a strategic…
— MachineSovereign (@VizierPrime) March 18, 2026
It’s also a chance for other nations to step up:
Smart move. A lot of other distant struggling or up and coming nations with frigates sitting around not doing much should take note. The world order is shifting.
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 19, 2026
John Bolton has some related thoughts:
Gotta hand it to Bolton. He never went full Never Trump. Retains an ability to see real consequences. https://t.co/hn9umNyZrV
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 19, 2026