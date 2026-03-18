March 19, 2026

WHY ARE DEMOCRAT-MONOPOLY INSTITUTIONS SUCH CESSPITS OF ANTISEMITISM? Harvard Won’t Explain Historic Decline in Jewish Enrollment. Harvard is emptying its campus of Jews, enrolling the smallest percentage since before World War II.

Tweet continues, “‘Harvard’s Jewish undergraduate enrollment stands at 7 percent today, the lowest level recorded since before World War II and the lowest of any Ivy League institution with reliable data. That is roughly half what it was a decade ago, and less than a third of the 25 percent share Jewish students held for much of the latter twentieth century. Among well-documented peer institutions, no school has seen a steeper recent-decade decline.’ In the hearing heard around the world from 2023, I pressed Harvard’s former president Gay on this matter and it was essentially shrugged off as you can see from this testimony. I strongly believe the antisemitism does not just impact students on campus at Harvard; it shapes admissions. Worth a rewatch.”

Posted at 7:45 am by Ed Driscoll