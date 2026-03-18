WHY ARE DEMOCRAT-MONOPOLY INSTITUTIONS SUCH CESSPITS OF ANTISEMITISM? Harvard Won’t Explain Historic Decline in Jewish Enrollment. Harvard is emptying its campus of Jews, enrolling the smallest percentage since before World War II.

A deeply concerning new report from @HarvardJews Alumni Association highlights the plummeting of Jewish student admissions. “Harvard’s Jewish undergraduate enrollment stands at 7 percent today,

the lowest level recorded since before World War II and the lowest of any Ivy League… pic.twitter.com/8Ipaept44I — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) March 16, 2026

Tweet continues, “‘Harvard’s Jewish undergraduate enrollment stands at 7 percent today, the lowest level recorded since before World War II and the lowest of any Ivy League institution with reliable data. That is roughly half what it was a decade ago, and less than a third of the 25 percent share Jewish students held for much of the latter twentieth century. Among well-documented peer institutions, no school has seen a steeper recent-decade decline.’ In the hearing heard around the world from 2023, I pressed Harvard’s former president Gay on this matter and it was essentially shrugged off as you can see from this testimony. I strongly believe the antisemitism does not just impact students on campus at Harvard; it shapes admissions. Worth a rewatch.”