WINSTON SMITH SMILES, AS CESAR CHAVEZ IS GETTING OBLITERATED FROM HISTORY IN REAL TIME:

Dolores Huerta Street appears to be a very possible option for San Francisco.https://t.co/pkJTIJXpeu pic.twitter.com/C6KJsq2nnf — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) March 18, 2026

#BREAKING: Austin City Council Members Vanessa Fuentes and José Velásquez, Mayor Pro Tem José "Chito" Vela and Travis County Attorney Delia Garza issued a joint statement saying they support renaming Cesar Chavez Street.https://t.co/FW31DJhbRb — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) March 18, 2026

In a touching display of intersectionality, Fresno State breaks out the burka for an apparently transitioning Chavez statue:

The Cesar Chavez statue at Fresno State has been covered up following bombshell allegations that the labor leader and civil rights activist sexually assaulted children and women. The allegations have now brought his legacy into the spotlight as dozens of schools, libraries,… pic.twitter.com/LZWkJOUCMK — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 18, 2026

Man that’s a good call, imagine what would have happened to those poor college students if they had walked outside and saw something that made them upset. https://t.co/VfDfxKrOY4 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 18, 2026

But why now? Here are two possible explanations — and of course, there’s always “the healing power of and:”

Could be something as simple as: Some GOP/Conservative was going to give a speech about how immigration is not a racist issue, even Ceasar Chavez was opposed to it. So the left trashes an old hero to keep him from being used by the right. — Don Kilmer (@donkilmer) March 18, 2026

It is possible this is some kind of internal battle within the Democratic party to “take out” the grand daughter of Cesar Chavez ahead of the midterms and 2028 race. pic.twitter.com/d4j7FG4Lob — Robert Webber (@bobwebberlawyer) March 18, 2026

Earlier: Gentlemen, Start Your Airbrushes! Cesar Chavez, a Civil Rights Icon, Is Accused of Abusing Girls for Years.