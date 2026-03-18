March 18, 2026

WINSTON SMITH SMILES, AS CESAR CHAVEZ IS GETTING OBLITERATED FROM HISTORY IN REAL TIME:

 

In a touching display of intersectionality, Fresno State breaks out the burka for an apparently transitioning Chavez statue:

But why now? Here are two possible explanations — and of course, there’s always “the healing power of and:”

 

Earlier: Gentlemen, Start Your Airbrushes! Cesar Chavez, a Civil Rights Icon, Is Accused of Abusing Girls for Years.

Posted at 8:45 pm by Ed Driscoll