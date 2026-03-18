UNVERIFIED BUT TOO GOOD TO CHECK:
🔴 پزشكيان يتنصل من أي مسؤوليات ويقول إنه "بلا صلاحيات ومنقطع تماما عن الأطر القيادية ولا مبرر لاستهدافه".
دولة خليجية – خاص
أكد مستشار سياسي في دولة خليجية أن الرئيس الإيراني مسعود پزشكيان أبلغ عددا من نظرائه في الخليج العربي ودول أخرى منها روسيا وتركيا أنه "في ظل انهيار… pic.twitter.com/g9W01v27Vm
— أنور مالك (@anwarmalek) March 18, 2026
Translation:
[President of Iran Masoud] Pezeshkian disavows any responsibilities and says he is “without authority, completely cut off from the leadership structures, and there is no justification for targeting him.”
A political advisor in a Gulf state confirmed that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian informed a number of his counterparts in the Arab Gulf and other countries, including Russia and Turkey, that “in light of the collapse of the constitutional leadership structure in the country and his disconnection from communicating with its components, he absolves himself of responsibility and emphasizes that there is no justification for targeting him.”
Pezeshkian fancies himself a moderate — whatever that means in the Islamic Republic regime — so who knows?