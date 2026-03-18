CHRISTIAN TOTO: Trump Effect? Oscar Ratings Crater in Second Term.
These celebrity galas often feast on anti-Trump lectures, be it those “ICE out” pins or mocking the First Family. The messages may differ, but the target is typically the same.
President Trump.
And, as a result, Hollywood, Inc. watched awards show ratings slump.
Their ratings stabilized somewhat during the Biden years, but with Trump back in office, the ratings decline resumed. Just look at the just-released Oscar numbers.
Also, Hollywood largely stopped making (and awarding) movies people want to see. Trump or no Trump, why tune in to see which movie you never even heard of won Best Picture?