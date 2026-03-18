THIS IS A SPECIES OF CORRUPTION:

This is a demonstration of "unity" by district judges with their colleagues in other districts who have an actual dispute. It is a disingenuous effort to demonstrate "non-partisanship" in the judiciary. https://t.co/Tn2KY5aY67 — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 18, 2026

From the replies: “Yet Chief Justice Roberts backhands the President, whilst doing nothing to stop political activists masquerading as Judges.”

Related:

Activists in black robes cosplaying as presidents aren’t judges They’re imposters—subverters of the constitutional order—pretending to be something they’re not They have earned every bit of the “hostility” hardworking Americans feel toward them https://t.co/fMfKyY23s7 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 18, 2026

Moral authority is the judiciary’s real currency, and they’re embarrassing drunken sailors with their reckless spending.