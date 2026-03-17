AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Trump Lures Gay Ayatollah Out Of Hiding With Cardboard Cutout Of David Hasselhoff https://t.co/cwVrUWnh9b pic.twitter.com/ufNEAWpjEi
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 17, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Trump Lures Gay Ayatollah Out Of Hiding With Cardboard Cutout Of David Hasselhoff https://t.co/cwVrUWnh9b pic.twitter.com/ufNEAWpjEi
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 17, 2026
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