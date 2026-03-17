March 17, 2026

GOVERNOR NEWSOM’S PRESS OFFICE GETS RATIOED INTO THE SUN BY NICK SHIRLEY (AND MANY OTHERS):

Newsom decided he would try to insult (and borderline defame) Nick Shirley with an AI-generated image, implying that the independent journalist has some agenda with children and isn’t just trying to expose fraud in California like he so expertly did in Minnesota.

It didn’t work.

* * * * * * * * *

Shirley, to his credit, ignored the attempt to smear him and responded by asking the governor a simple, rhetorical question.

Not a good look from Camp Newsom:

Oh, and speaking of Adam Carolla, and California corruption:

Posted at 8:30 pm by Ed Driscoll