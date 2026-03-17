GOVERNOR NEWSOM’S PRESS OFFICE GETS RATIOED INTO THE SUN BY NICK SHIRLEY (AND MANY OTHERS):

Newsom decided he would try to insult (and borderline defame) Nick Shirley with an AI-generated image, implying that the independent journalist has some agenda with children and isn’t just trying to expose fraud in California like he so expertly did in Minnesota. It didn’t work. * * * * * * * * * Shirley, to his credit, ignored the attempt to smear him and responded by asking the governor a simple, rhetorical question.

You do realize I’m trying to help America eliminate fraud and waste right? No need to try and make me look like the bad guy for exposing fraud. People are over it. Start working for the people and not against them. — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

Not a good look from Camp Newsom:

This is exactly how a corrupt governor responds when someone starts exposing fraud. https://t.co/JVrGTCNSO1 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) March 17, 2026

Oh, and speaking of Adam Carolla, and California corruption: