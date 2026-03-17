GOODER AND HARDER, NEW YORK: Mamdani’s 15 mph speed limit isn’t about safety, it’s a money grab.

At a time when New Yorkers are already struggling with affordability, the mayor’s proposal risks becoming something else entirely: another automated toll on drivers.

Let’s start with the obvious question critics have already raised: Why would school-zone limits apply 24 hours a day?

Kids aren’t walking to school at midnight.

They aren’t crossing streets at 3 a.m.

Yet drivers could still be ticketed in the middle of the night for exceeding the limit in an empty school zone.

That’s not a safety policy. It turns speed cameras into toll booths.

And the money involved isn’t trivial.

New York City already collects hundreds of millions of dollars each year from speed-camera tickets, according to city reports. Expanding enforcement to thousands of locations means dramatically increasing the number of places where those cameras can issue fines.