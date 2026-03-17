March 17, 2026

HMM:

Exit quote: “The bottom line – Iran is transitioning into an extremist military regime where Mojtaba Khamenei acts as a mere ‘puppet’ of the Revolutionary Guards, who completely control the country.”

That’s in line with my thoughts from a week or two ago, so naturally I’m inclined to agree. Heh.

What’s the mean going forward? Predictions are hard, the wise man said, especially about the future.

Posted at 4:35 pm by Stephen Green