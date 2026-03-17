HMM:

IRAN IN CHAOS: PRESIDENT WANTS OUT "There’s a real upheaval in Iran… President Pezeshkian is considering resigning from his post." Channel 14's Senior Iran Analyst @DBalazada explains what inside sources tell him is happening today inside the government: Pezeshkian is… pic.twitter.com/qZxsK9eB1J — C14 News Israel | EN (@c14israel) March 17, 2026

Exit quote: “The bottom line – Iran is transitioning into an extremist military regime where Mojtaba Khamenei acts as a mere ‘puppet’ of the Revolutionary Guards, who completely control the country.”

That’s in line with my thoughts from a week or two ago, so naturally I’m inclined to agree. Heh.

What’s the mean going forward? Predictions are hard, the wise man said, especially about the future.