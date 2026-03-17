THE REVOLUTION DEVOURS ITS OWN:

John Cleese has now reached the third panel of the comic. https://t.co/JXPEIbeSoe pic.twitter.com/asW9fpViMO — Rick Davis (@TheRhetorRick) March 17, 2026

Flashback: “[T]here is no sign of the humour industry taking the side of traditional morality, patriotism or civility. The best it can do is dignify itself with noisy and public collections for sentimental and prominent charity. Once you step beyond the fringe, you sooner or later find yourself in very wild country indeed.”