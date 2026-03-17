TOP AIDE TO TULSI GABBARD RESIGNS IN EXPLOSIVE LETTER, BLAMES ISRAEL FOR ‘IRAN WAR:’
Joe Kent, a top aide to Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard, took to X Tuesday morning to announce his resignation as director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), writing, “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran.”
Kent, an Army veteran who has two failed congressional runs on his resume, also posted his official resignation letter, and tweeted, “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”
After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.
I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr
— Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026
He’s getting strange new “unexpected” respect:
There it is.
Enjoy your new friends, Joe. pic.twitter.com/Zk2ViQcM11
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 17, 2026
And it’s Tucker time!
He purchased the podcaster starter pack. pic.twitter.com/l7aedYf0Hm
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 17, 2026