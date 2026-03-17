DATA REPUBLICAN: Data Analysis of the State of the Iranian Conflict on March 16, 2026.
PART A: THE US ENDGAME
Why this is America First, not Israel First.
- Energy: The US is a net petroleum exporter. At $100+ Brent, US shale producers benefit. The US saves approximately $250 million per day compared to Asia and Europe on energy costs during the war. [CONFIRMED — Forbes, March 16]
- China hurt directly: China was purchasing ~90% of Iran’s sanctioned oil — ~1.7 million barrels/day at deeply discounted prices. That supply is now disrupted. China’s teapot refineries face acute shortages. A direct strategic blow to a US competitor.
- Taiwan deterrence signal: Chinese intelligence watched B-2s deliver GBU-57s against hardened targets successfully. The US capability to rapidly close an adversary’s entire air defense network, then strike freely — that signal is unambiguous. PLA is studying the campaign. [CONFIRMED — Taiwan News]
- Dollar hegemony: The post-1973 global financial architecture rests on oil priced in dollars, with US security guaranteeing the flow. Saudi Arabia was exploring yuan oil pricing in 2023. The 2026 Iran war — demonstrating US willingness to use force to keep the system functioning — sends a specific signal to Riyadh about which security relationship is structural. [CONFIRMED — Hindustan Times]
- What winning looks like: Iran agrees to verifiable nuclear dismantlement and ends proxy funding, from a position of economic and military weakness. No ground invasion, no occupation, no nation-building.
- Cost comparison: The Iraq War cost ~$2.4 trillion; Afghanistan ~$2.3 trillion (Brown University). Both were driven by ground deployment, force protection, and nation-building. The Iran air campaign runs almost entirely on munitions already procured and carrier strike groups already forward-deployed. [CONFIRMED — CRS;Brown University Watson Institute]
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