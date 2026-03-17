THE LEFT IS GOING INSANE ABOUT THE COMING DOWNFALL OF CUBA:

The Cuban government is on its last legs, begging for help from the Trump administration, if you can believe that. Guess who is hardest hit by the coming collapse? Greta Thunberg and the internationalist left, that’s who. These eco- and social-justice warriors are demanding oil for Cuba!

Environmental “STOP OIL” activist Greta Thunberg is angry at President Trump for stopping oil to Cuba. She is demanding that President Trump allow oil imports to the communist Cuban government. pic.twitter.com/ND8uCmfB49 — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) March 15, 2026

The global left is losing all its favorite regimes, and it is driving them absolutely crazy. Suddenly, they are all about increasing oil consumption, demanding American capitalists save a communist country from collapse, so that the communists can use it as a base to destroy…evil capitalism.

Protesters in Cuba hurled rocks at a Communist Party office in Morón as a fire roared in front of the building. The public outburst comes amid ongoing blackouts exacerbated by a U.S. oil blockade. pic.twitter.com/WjHoHi1Ffm — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 14, 2026

Exit quote: “This is what I voted for. Four years is not enough to completely dismantle the global left and the internationalist world order, but it sure is a good start that Trump is making. By the end of 2026, we may see Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran freed. Unfortunately, it will take longer to free the rest of us.”