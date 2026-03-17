COVERING THE NEWS. WITH A PILLOW:
The New York Times Hires Editor Who Reportedly Covered Up His Pal’s Child Porn Scandal
My story @Mediaite https://t.co/0dHj7QALwm
— Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) March 17, 2026
COVERING THE NEWS. WITH A PILLOW:
The New York Times Hires Editor Who Reportedly Covered Up His Pal’s Child Porn Scandal
My story @Mediaite https://t.co/0dHj7QALwm
— Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) March 17, 2026
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