CREDENTIALISM IS DEADLY:
Once you start seeing how credentialism has poisoned the military, you can't un-see it.
— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 17, 2026
CREDENTIALISM IS DEADLY:
Once you start seeing how credentialism has poisoned the military, you can't un-see it.
— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 17, 2026
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