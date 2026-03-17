EMBARRASSMENT CAN BE A GREAT MOTIVATOR:
Valid question: Did President Trump invite the NATO members to contribute Naval assets to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz in a real attempt to get their help, or simply to expose the fact that none of them have meaningful Naval assets to contribute anymore? pic.twitter.com/4Ru7tYQa8G
— ⚡️David Blackmon⚡️ (@EnergyAbsurdity) March 16, 2026
There’s also this:
Yes. We are an insecure nation that needs US to love us and pretend that we are equals. We're a high maintenance girlfriend who thinks she's a lot more attractive than she is.
— Chris Loblaw (@chrisloblaw) March 16, 2026
I’m reminded of what Harry told Sally: “You’re the worst kind. You’re high maintenance but you think you’re low maintenance.”