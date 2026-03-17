DOMESTIC ABUSE: Jerry O’Connell claims wife, daughters ‘became physical’ after his comments about Harris losing to Trump:

“I said something along the lines of ‘there was no planning. This is what they get. There should have been a primary.’ I said something along those lines, you know, like I was just spit-balling ideas. It was a shock. My wife and daughters, without saying anything, became physical with me. They were filled with rage,” O’Connell said. He continued, “So if I am being careful with you in how I say things, yes, I live in California. I live with not one, not two, but three people who, if I made any kind of joke, they’d become very angry with me.”

Luckily, we have he-man Bill Maher to teach O’Connell how to stand up for himself:

“Whatever household situation I’m in, I say what I truly think, and if it makes you angry, I’m sorry. We’ll have to work that out. But I am not going to tuck my tail between my legs and just shut the f— up,” Maher said.

O’Connell needs to pick up a copy of my new book and learn to set some boundaries with the abusive women in his house.