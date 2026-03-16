FACE IT, HOLLYWOOD — YOU’RE BORING VIEWERS WITH YOUR SELF-RIGHTEOUS, OUT OF TOUCH, NAVEL-GAZING OSCARS:

Noting that no Brits were nominated in the best actor category, he quipped, “A British spokesperson said: ‘Yeah, but at least we arrest our pedophiles.’”

That might come as news to all the young girls who were victimized by grooming gangs there. And somewhere from hell, late BBC pedo Jimmy Savile — never arrested — was laughing maniacally.

During his monologue, it felt like O’Brien was on a Oscars justification tour for the show even being aired, noting that there were 31 countries across six continents represented among the nominees, “with people speaking different languages, working hard to make something of beauty. We pay tribute tonight, not just to film, but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience and that rarest of qualities today — optimism.”

Another pat on the back.

Despite the public’s very small appetite for Hollywood lectures, actors’s enthusiasm for delivering them have never been greater.

It must have been tough for Javier Bardem to choose just two pieces of virtue-signaling flair. On Sunday, he wore an old anti-war button and beamed like a child who got a sticker from the dentist for having no cavities.

Presenting the award for Best International Feature Film, Bardem smugly barked his favorite utterly meaningless phrase, “Free Palestine.” He forgot to add “from Hamas.”