SPRINGTIME FOR PLATNER:

🚨YIKES: Graham Platner's staff get TOO CLOSE for comfort after he's confronted about his Nazi tattoo!

"Are you a history buff?"

"How could you not have known that your tattoo was related to Nazis?!"

PLATNER: *chugs water nervously*

*Staff gets in the face of the camera&… pic.twitter.com/6Vw1GvlZ4X

— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2026