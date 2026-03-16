SPRINGTIME FOR PLATNER:
🚨YIKES: Graham Platner's staff get TOO CLOSE for comfort after he's confronted about his Nazi tattoo!
"Are you a history buff?"
"How could you not have known that your tattoo was related to Nazis?!"
PLATNER: *chugs water nervously*
*Staff gets in the face of the camera&… pic.twitter.com/6Vw1GvlZ4X
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2026
“Roger, did you have a chance to read ‘Springtime for Hitler?’” “Did you know, I never knew that the Third Reich meant Germany. I mean it’s just drenched with historical goodies like that!”