KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Gavin Newsom’s California Doesn’t Really Exist. “The once-great city of San Francisco — where Newsom used to be mayor — is in a financial doom spiral from which it is unlikely to fully recover. Hollywood isn’t Hollywood anymore; television production has mostly moved to Canada and Georgia. Incredibly wealthy tech bros and other billionaires are hot-footing it out of California before they can be taxed into oblivion. That upsets a lot of the state’s revenue generation plans.”