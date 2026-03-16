SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE HAS TAKEN EARLY RETIREMENT: NYC’s smiling socialist mayor is VERY different behind the scenes, as progressives who crossed him allege tyrannical and ruthless behavior.

Known for his smiling and seemingly unflappable attitude, Mamdani attacked both Donald Trump and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat whom he deemed too centrist.

But sources inside Mamdani’s political circle have now alleged that the mayor wields his power for personal gain and has no qualms sidelining old friends or his ideologies to further his agenda, The New York Times reported.

He has been accused of snubbing friends, meddling in political campaigns and strong-arming liberal nonprofits to protect his own interests.