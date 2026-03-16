SUPREMELY PROGRESSIVE: Iran Becomes First Nation in World History Led by Gay Amputee.

Credit where credit is due: Iran appears to have scored a remarkable victory for inclusive representation on the global stage. The U.S. intelligence community recently assessed that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the dearly departed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is “probably gay,” the New York Post revealed on Monday. The news comes amid reports that “one or two” of the younger Khamenei’s legs were amputated after he suffered severe injuries last month in the U.S.-Israeli airstrike that killed his father.

Assuming the reports are true, Mojtaba Khamenei would be the first-ever LGBT amputee to lead a sovereign nation. Iran’s monumental achievement is certain to invigorate the American progressives who mourned the elder Khamenei’s demise. Many were already inclined to take the rogue nation’s side in its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel. Democratic activists have long championed the view that inclusive representation—elevating members of historically marginalized groups to positions of power—is inherently meaningful and morally necessary.