CHANGE I CHOOSE TO BELIEVE IN: Trump says he thinks he will have the ‘honor’ of taking Cuba.

Here’s how much the Commie regime cracked on Monday: Cuba plans to open up to investment from nationals living in U.S., as Trump puts pressure on island.

“Cuba is open to having a fluid commercial relationship with U.S. companies [and] also with Cubans residing in the United States and their descendants,” Deputy Prime Minister Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga said in an interview with the outlet. He added that the country is open to “not only small investments, but also large investments, particularly in infrastructure.” Fraga indicated that the new policy would be announced Monday night. CBS News has reached out to the White House for comment. It marks a notable shift for the country, which has had a largely state-controlled economy for decades and heavily restricted residents from starting private businesses until 2021.

Not only that, but Havana until viewed Cuban exiles like Stalin viewed Trotsky. Inviting them — and their money — back is probably the biggest concession we’ve yet seen. With more to come.

Fidel outlasted every president from JFK to GWB, and his Communists from Obama until… Trump 47?