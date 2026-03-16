March 16, 2026

DON’T KNOW MUCH ABOUT (RECENT) HISTORY:

Amy Alkon in the replies: “Actors used to have publicists to follow them around with a muzzle and swiftly strap it on whenever they seemed on the verge of uttering words in the presence of a reporter.”

Actors used to be run by the studios, which used to know what they were doing.

Posted at 1:59 pm by Stephen Green