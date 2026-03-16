CHRISTIAN TOTO: ‘SNL’ Mocks Tucker Carlson, Gets Pundit 100 Percent Wrong.

“SNL” scribes don’t even know who Carlson is in 2026. He went from a firebrand Fox News star to a raging Israel hater who promotes conspiracy theorists and skewers the U.S. Military.

The show’s obvious lack of ideological diversity behind the scenes allowed this limp sketch to flower. It missed its target by a wide margin.

Culhane’s impression nailed some of Carlson’s catch phrases and his maniacal laugh, but it missed who the pundit has become over the last two years.