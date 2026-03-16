HMM: Sen. Mike Lee: We’ve ‘Turned Kind Of A Corner’ On The Save Act.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) now thinks the SAVE America Act may finally be getting somewhere. Lee, the lead sponsor of the legislation, posted a video update on Friday announcing that he believes we’ve “turned kind of a corner” on the SAVE Act.

After weeks of uncertainty about procedure, Lee said he and Thune have been working through options that could bring the bill to the floor for real debate – not just a choreographed vote designed to fail.

“Okay, important update on the Save America Act and the effort to get it passed,” Lee said in the video. “Look, I am guardedly optimistic. We’ve turned kind of a corner. Over the last few days, there’s been some uncertainty about exactly what procedure we will be and will not be using. In the end, we’ve been working closely with Leader Thune and his staff, and they’ve been great to work with. What we’re coming up with is something that I think is best described as a hybrid version of the talking filibuster.”