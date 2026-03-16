I HAD BEEN ASSURED BY ALL THE VERY BEST PEOPLE THAT EPIC FURY WOULD SHATTER OUR ALLIANCES:
During an interview Sunday with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the UAE’s Minister for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy said that the United Arab Emirates is “doubling down” on its agreements with the United States following continued attacks by Iran.… pic.twitter.com/mz1nvCPCs3
— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 16, 2026
Of course, some allies are more useful than others:
(Iran attacked a British base during this conflict and has actively plotted multiple murder plots on UK soil) https://t.co/Wr7HEukO8P
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 16, 2026