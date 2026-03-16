I HAD BEEN ASSURED BY ALL THE VERY BEST PEOPLE THAT EPIC FURY WOULD SHATTER OUR ALLIANCES:

During an interview Sunday with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the UAE’s Minister for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy said that the United Arab Emirates is “doubling down” on its agreements with the United States following continued attacks by Iran.… pic.twitter.com/mz1nvCPCs3 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 16, 2026

Of course, some allies are more useful than others: