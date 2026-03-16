MAYBE WE NEED A “MADMAN” THEORY OF HISTORY:

I would note that Trump’s unexpected attacks against Venezuela and Iran have added to his own personal version of the “madman theory.” Nobody knows what Trump will do in the near future, in part because Trump probably doesn’t know himself. Nicolás Maduro thought so little of… pic.twitter.com/l9rimYxDdM — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) March 16, 2026

The truth is that nobody expected the world’s only superpower ever to act like one again, defending its interests with appropriate force and enthusiasm.