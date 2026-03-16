WELL, YES: US could take Iran’s main oil export hub ‘at a time of our choosing,’ Jack Keane says.“We can take Kharg Island at a time of our choosing, and we choose not to take that now,” Keane told “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“Would we take it in the future? Those options are there for the president, likely towards the end of this? Because, if we take Kharg Island, either we occupy it or blockade it, there’s a number of things that we can do.”

Keane said such a move would effectively put the Iranian regime in “checkmate,” given how heavily its economy depends on the island.

“Now we [would] own all of their major assets. It’s 50% of their budget, 60% of the revenue, 80, 90% of the distribution points for their oil,” he said.