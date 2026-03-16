CHRISTIAN TOTO: Oscars 2026 Review: Resist, They Must.

[Conan] O’Brien channeled his inner Jimmy Kimmel.

“Tonight could get political,” he warned, but he offered a faux solution. “There’s an alternative Oscars hosted by Kid Rock at the Dave and Busters down the street.”

Dear right-leaning America. You may tune out now. And, likely, many who initially trusted O’Brien to stick to his apolitical brand did just that.

They were the lucky ones.

O’Brien cited the lack of British stars in the major acting categories, noting the response from an anonymous British official about that state of affairs.

“At least we arrest our pedophiles,” O’Brien said, a possible attempt to tie President Donald Trump to the Epstein Files, without evidence. The flawed premise was even more flawed than many thought.

Try Googling “British grooming gang scandal.” We’ll wait.

O’Brien dropped the comedy in the last part of the monologue, referencing “chaotic, frightening times” and a plea for optimism.

Good luck with this crowd.