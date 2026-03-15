GREAT MOMENTS IN VICTIMHOOD: Rachel Zegler Claims She Grew Up Without Latina Beauty Icons in Media — Reality Tells a Very Different Story.

Zegler was born in 2001, meaning her teenage years would roughly span 2014 to 2020.

By that point, Latina representation in entertainment and beauty media had already been widespread for more than two decades.

Some of the most recognizable Latina actresses and pop culture icons during that era included:

Jennifer Lopez , a global superstar who appeared on countless magazine covers including Vogue, People, and Harper’s Bazaar while also leading major Hollywood films.

, a global superstar who appeared on countless magazine covers including Vogue, People, and Harper’s Bazaar while also leading major Hollywood films. Salma Hayek , the Oscar-nominated star of Frida and longtime beauty and fashion icon.

, the Oscar-nominated star of Frida and longtime beauty and fashion icon. Jessica Alba , one of Hollywood’s biggest actresses of the 2000s with films like Fantastic Four and Sin City.

, one of Hollywood’s biggest actresses of the 2000s with films like Fantastic Four and Sin City. Eva Longoria , the face of Desperate Housewives and twice named Maxim’s No. 1 “Hot 100” woman.

, the face of Desperate Housewives and twice named Maxim’s No. 1 “Hot 100” woman. Penélope Cruz , an Oscar-winning actress and longtime ambassador for the global beauty brand L’Oréal.

, an Oscar-winning actress and longtime ambassador for the global beauty brand L’Oréal. Rosario Dawson , known for major roles in Men in Black II and Sin City.

, known for major roles in Men in Black II and Sin City. Michelle Rodriguez , a longtime star of the Fast & Furious series and numerous action films.

, a longtime star of the Fast & Furious series and numerous action films. America Ferrera, who became a breakout television star in Ugly Betty in 2006.

Meanwhile, Latina representation in the modeling and beauty industry was also highly visible.