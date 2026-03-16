KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dems Aren’t Even Hiding Their Election Shenanigans Now. “The Dem talking points in this “debate” revolve around the notion that President Trump is going to use the troops to intimidate voters. It’s fantastical monster under the bed stuff, and it’s never explained exactly how that intimidation is going to manifest itself. It’s more nonsensical Trump Derangement Syndrome lunacy.”