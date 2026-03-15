HOMELESS, INC.: DiNapoli Report Analyzes Increases in NYC’s Unsheltered Population and Spending.

But even as the city provided shelter for more people, street homelessness continued to rise from 3,588 in FY 2019 to 4,504 in FY 2025.

The city’s Department of Homeless Services (DHS) Street Homeless Solutions (SHS) division is tasked with overseeing outreach and related services to counter street homelessness. Spending on these efforts has more than tripled from $102 million in FY 2019 to $368 million in FY 2025, and is expected to reach $456 million in FY 2026, with planned spending declining to $442 million by FY 2029.