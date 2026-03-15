AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Bill Clinton Selflessly Volunteers To Help Short-Staffed TSA With Pat Downs https://t.co/br3ek95T10 pic.twitter.com/Ort7N26lFd
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 14, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Bill Clinton Selflessly Volunteers To Help Short-Staffed TSA With Pat Downs https://t.co/br3ek95T10 pic.twitter.com/Ort7N26lFd
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 14, 2026
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