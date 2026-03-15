SASHA STONE: How the Oscars Made Everyone Hate Them.

Nothing gets better clicks and views than hating on the Oscars. It’s an annual ritual by now, as the wealthy and privileged parade about in their finery, an entire ecosystem is dedicated to dunking on them. It seems to be almost a sadistic pleasure by now. The more embarrassing the Oscars are, the better to dig in with a knife and fork.

Most people who watch on Sunday night will be hate-watching. Either because they can’t stand the movies on offer, or they can’t stand the celebrities who have become too political of late to tolerate. It’s a thousand Vanessa Redgraves and no Paddy Chayefskys.