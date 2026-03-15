ROGER SIMON: What US Taking Kargh Island Will Mean.

U.S. Marines taking control of Kargh Island, from which Iran exports 90% of the oil products that dominate its economy, might not end the war altogether—there will still be outliers; Iran is a big place—but it would go a long way towards doing so.

It would virtually put the already-wobbling mullahs out of business and have myriad ramifications, from quickly lowering oil prices and inflation with it for the world, not to mention making Donald Trump a hero as we head into the November elections, thus driving the Democrats crazy.

No wonder many of them want Iran to win, covertly or overtly. For others, the self-described “liberals,” it must be more than a little disconcerting for them not to engage in full-throated condemnation of a regime led by sadistic misogynists who murder wounded protestors in their hospital beds. Supporting freedom was always their self-image.

Be that as it may, at this moment it looks as if it is full steam ahead, figuratively and literally, for the invasion of Kargh. The U.. S. force, featuring the USS Tripoli, left Japan March 14 and should reach the island by late March, just before President Trump is scheduled to meet with President Xi in Beijing. A squadron of F-35B Lightning IIs that are capable of vertical takeoffs will doubtless be in the vicinity sooner.