March 15, 2026

SUCKING IN THE SEVENTIES:

Tweet concludes, “‘Why don’t we know this? Why does no major book teach it?!’ Well, now — THAT’S a damn good question.”

To answer that question, let’s explore a similar one:

Hollywood has actually made two films on this topic — and both times, their directors, industry superstars Sidney Lumet in 1988, and Robert Redford in 2012, made the most sympathetic characters the bad guys setting the bombs. Why, it’s as if:

UPDATE: George MF Washington from 2023 on Hollywood’s change of worldview: When the Bad Guys Became the Good Guys.

Posted at 12:14 pm by Ed Driscoll