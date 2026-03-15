SUCKING IN THE SEVENTIES:

You must be fucking kidding me, man. The list pulled up in my screenshot goes on for three pages. Puerto Rican terrorists and some white lib supporters SHOT PEOPLE IN THE CAPITOL. "Why don't we know this? Why does no major book teach it?!" Well, now – THAT'S a damn good… https://t.co/GFRA1AS8Pg pic.twitter.com/Jdvb8Ue1dJ — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) March 15, 2026

Tweet concludes, “‘Why don’t we know this? Why does no major book teach it?!’ Well, now — THAT’S a damn good question.”

To answer that question, let’s explore a similar one:

Now ask why Hollywood has never made a movie about this https://t.co/B4aDAzyZRr — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 4, 2025

Hollywood has actually made two films on this topic — and both times, their directors, industry superstars Sidney Lumet in 1988, and Robert Redford in 2012, made the most sympathetic characters the bad guys setting the bombs. Why, it’s as if:

The Left is so committed to the position that bad guys are actually good guys and good guys are actually bad guys that multiple major media outlets tried to justify and rationalize the actions of a terrorist who drove a truck full of explosives into a pre-school full of babies. — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) March 14, 2026

UPDATE: George MF Washington from 2023 on Hollywood’s change of worldview: When the Bad Guys Became the Good Guys.